Police arrest Mozambican, Malawian over weapons

Malawi Police have arrested a Malawian and Mozambican for being found in possession of a grenade, firearm and ammunition.

Dedza police assistant spokesperson Cassim Manda said George Kachaje and Marko Selestino were arrested as they were coming from Mozambique on Sunday using unchartered route.

“They were arrested at Mphate on their way from Mozambique using the unchartered route to avoid security agents,” said Manda.

In addition, Manda said the two were also found with five kilograms of precious stones.

Manda said Kachaje was arrested in 2011 on burglary charges and was sentenced to seven years in jail which he served and came out of prison in 2017.

