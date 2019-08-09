Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee report ready end August – Treasury

Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development says it will release the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) report of the food situation in the country by the end of this month.

In an interview, the Ministry’s Spokesperson, David Sado confirmed of the development.

“We we are currently finalizing on the technical aspects of the report,” he said.

In its report released in March this year, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicated food security is expected to worsen in flood-affected Southern region districts.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) reached out to 3.3 million people as indicated in the MVAC report of 2018 to 19 lean Season,

DODMA spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula said the department in collaboration with humanitarian partners will develop the 2019/2020 lean season insecurity response plan in an effort to support affected families and alleviate food insecurity in most affected areas,

“We are ready to reach out to the affected and our plan will be developed based on the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee report on food situation which is yet to be released by government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Maize production outlook was projected to increase up to 25 per cent.

This year’s maize surplus was estimated at 355 000 metric tonnes (MT) out of total output of 3.3 million MT.

