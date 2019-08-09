Nundwe inaugurated as MDF Commander, says Malawi army will remain professional without political interference

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on Thursday inaugurated General Vincent Nundwe as its commander replacing general Griffin Supuni-Phiri (retired) who handed over the sword and medal of command at Army Headquarters in Lilongwe.

Nundwe becomes the 13th MDF commander after he was appointed by President Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Commander-In-Chief of armed forces, on June 21. Supuni-Phiri was reassigned the new role of national security adviser to the President.

The new MDF commander has served in several high profile positions within MDF said the army will maintain high professional standards, including being apolitical.

“MDF will continue discharging its duties in a constitutional way,” said Nundwe.

He continued: “We need to do things the way they are supposed to be done without political interference.”

Nundwe and his wife were driven in an open vehicle and escorted out of the parade square amid cheers from women to the Officers’ Mess where a cocktail was hosted in his honour.

Supuni Phiri wished Nundwe success in his work as MDF commander.

He said Nundwe is an experienced soldier and has confidence in him.

The ceremony was attended by high profile personalities, including Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose, former MDF commander general Henry Odillo (retired), and Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, Deputy Minister of Defence Chipiliro Mpinganjira, British High Commissioner Holy Tett and military attachés from several countries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :