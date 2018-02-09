Malawi warns its citizens bound for Qater of tobacco products ban

Malawi government has warned its citizens bound for Qatar to refrain from bringing tobacco products there that the the country has banned entry of a number of tobacco products and its derivatives into its territories.

Government gave the warning through a media statement seen by Nyasa Times on Friday signed by Secretary for the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, Erica Maganga.

The statement says Qatar has banned all tobacco derivatives, equipment, and other materials in relation to tobacco usage.

Thr banned and prohibited tobacco products and its derivatives into Qatar include chewed tobacco or sweika (snuff tobacco) in any form and under any name.

Other banned tobacco products are electronic cigarette or Sheesha and smoking kits stimulators, automated devices designed to sell cigarettes including the advertising, promotion, sponsorship or publicity of tobacco and its derivatives.

The ban is not specific to Malawi but the government advises the general public to be wary of the prohibitions and that any person attempting to carry any of the banned products to Qatar will be subject to legal liability.

“While this ban is not specific to Malawi, government wishes to alert Malawian citizens travelling to State of Qatar that possessing, transferring or smuggling of such items and indicated in the list while entering the state of Qatar would expose their holders to legal accountability,” the statement reads.

Government said that violators can face imprisonment and fines.

