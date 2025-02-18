Malawi wins Africa Award in Micro-Finance

Malawi emerged overall winners for the 2024 VisionFund International Africa Region Simba Awards held in Dakar, Senegal.

The feat came after being the best in delivering on budgets, increasing number of non-fast clients, in fast group clients, partnership pioneers, portfolio quality and profitability and third in risk management advocacy.

VisionFund Malawi Head of Marketing and Advocacy Unkhaku Ng’oma said the award has not only held the profile of the institution but also Malawi.

“These awards recognise outstanding performance and achievements of among the micro-finance institutions (MFIs) operating across various African countries.

“These awards serve to highlight and celebrate the significant contributions of MFIs in promoting financial inclusion and economic development within their respective communities in the precious year,” he said.

Ng’oma said the award has fired them up to serve its clients better.

VisionFund Malawi Chief Executive Officer Theodora Ntaba Ng’oma said the World Vision Malawi subsidiary is committed to ensuring sustainable inclusion in Malawi for the country’s socio-economic development.

She said the institution has reached out to 3,800 saving groups in the country in partnership with other institutions.

Twenty-eight African countries participated and the 2023 winner was Tanzania.

