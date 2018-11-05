Malawi women hold assembly for development manifesto

Women Legal Resources Centre in collaboration with seven other organizations will this Monday, November 5 2018 hold the first ever women’s assembly aimed at developing a manifesto document that would help in advocating for women’s issues.

The sssembly to be held under the theme: ‘Time for a focused women’s voice’, will take place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Founder and Executive Director of Women’s Legal Resources Centre, Maggie Kathewera Banda said the assembly would offer an opportunity for women to identify issues that affect them in their daily life and find means of addressing them.

“Issues of women have not been given the much needed attention so we thought of raising the bar by coming together to draft a manifesto which will be used as an advocacy tool to lobby with government and other duty bearers to address issues affecting women at all levels,” she said.

Among other things to be discussed during the assembly include issues to do with women’s health, education, security and access to justice.

Banda said only pertinent issues would be identified, compiled and popularized.

Chairperson of NGO Gender Coordination Network in Malawi, Barbra Banda described the Assembly as a turning point, saying issues affecting women would be spoken with one voice.

“Let me appeal to all women in the country to utilize the platform and speak out our concerns. Together we can change things,” she pointed out.

Among the organizations that have sponsored the event are Oxfam, HIVOS, Action Aid, 50:50 Management Agency, Tovwirane, Governance Gender Justice Development and IM Swedish Development Partner.

The Women Assembly has come at a time when government through the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare is championing for a 50:50 inclusion of women in all activities.

