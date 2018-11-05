Joyce Banda vows to continue with ‘handouts’ for social protection

Former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has said she will continue to champion social protection for women, children, the vulnerable and underprivileged people in Malawi.
Banda highlighted her pro-poor priorities which she promises to undertake to uplift lives of its citizens when elected to return to power in May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.
She said this at Chibavi in Mzuzu where she addressed a political rally on Sunday.
The former Malawi leader said provision of loans for small scale businesses, rural housing project such as Mudzi Transformation Initiative as well as social cash transfer are some of policies and concepts her government will propagate once ushered into power.
The PP leader has always said social protection as stipulated in the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, is one of the pillars for social economic development.
“Empowered citizens have the potential to effectively contribute towards sustainable social economic development of the country,” said Banda.
“I will continue to help the needy and my policies will always prioritize those in rural areas and the underprivileged, they are always in my heart,” she said.
Banda was once at the helm of NABW (National Association of Business Women) and has been a champion of charity through her Joyce Banda Foundation International, JBFI.
Thousands of children have gone through secondary and tertiary education through Joyce Banda’s fees initiative.
On education, Banda said she will improve infrastructure and student’s welfare.
She observed that our university students are currently going through turbulent times and their learning environment ought to be improved.
The PP leader also hinted on rural electrification saying portable and accessible energy is the way to go in a quest to deal away with wanton cut down of trees, as a solution environmental degradation.
The former president said she has vision is to transform and free the people from the yoke of underdevelopment.
Banda, the second female head of state in Africa and the first to lose an election in 2014, is currently going around the country sharing what she has to offer for Malawians.
She has since asked people in Mzuzu and the northern region to register their names in the ongoing voter registration exercise.
Despite some good strides she made, Banda lost the 2014 presidency partly due to corruption scandal dubbed Cashgate, some of which she inherited and some that were of her own making.
Banda was an accidental president whose rise came suddenly in 2012 when the increasingly authoritarian rule of Peter Mutharika’s brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, was cut short by a fatal heart attack.
By constitutional rights she, as vice-president, was the successor but Mutharika’s allies conspired to block her but she became President as a constitutional requirement.
She came third behind MCP's Lazarus Chakwera in 2014 elections and left the country immediately after Mutharika was sworn in May 2014.
Joyce Banda is not looking for vote for every malawian but those who are happy with her manifesto. You can give your votes to any party of your wish but leave those who are happy with her manifesto to give her votes. Thanks for your negative comments against her but the truth remains that PP has members across the country and these members will give her votes.
Whether people like it or not APM come 2019 will win the elections. You are going to see what people of Zimbabwe so, they thought they had a young candidate. APM is going to knock down all political parties. That is why you have started sabotaging the electoral process by still voter registration kit so that when you lose you should find a scapegoat. We know what you are doing. There are people among you who are telling us what you are planning
She’s a reason why entitlement & big man syndrome continues to crash patriotism & stewardship for hardworking rural Malawians. This stupidity of handouts should stop Madam now it’s a time of ownership where dependence syndrome should be eliminated once and for all.
Mai Banda, I know you have a motherly heart and would want to assist the downtrodden as much as you can. Unfortunately, basing this for your political aspirations will not work out, better base this as your ticket to heaven. I have followed your life from the beginnings of NABW and all that you fought for with Indefund and SEDOM to help fund your organisation. Including your efforts with international organisations to bring NABW to a functional body. But you will agree with me that all those efforts have not met success as you had intended. The problem has been… Read more »
Mayi Joyce Banda koma manyazi mulinawo? You were president before Peter Mutharika and you messed up our finances, including stealing our maize in the silos and selling of our Jet. As we are talking, your accomplices are languishing in prison and some died due to the same cashgate which you initiated. Yet you want us to put you in office again when memories are still fresh on how you messed us full time. Do you have advisers? or ndiwe osamva malangizo? Are your senses alright? Joyce umandimvetsa chisoni
Izinso ndiye zinanso. Bolanso zolima chumba akunena anzanuwa
(I ALWAYS ASK MYSELF ) IF THESE SMALL SMALL PARTY LEADERS REALLY HAVE THE HEART TO CHANGE THE SOCIO- ECONOMICAL PROBLEMS THE PEOPLE ARE FACING AT THE MOMENT –WHY CAN’T THEY TEAM UP AS ONE ?? TO REMOVE THE DPP LED GOVERNMENT WHICH HAS FAILED MISERABLY IN FIGHTING CORRUPTION ; IMPROVING INFRASTRUCTURES AND PEOPLE’S LIVING STANDARDS ?
AMAYI MULI BWINO KOMA NDIKUONA KUTI BWANJI MUNGOPANGA JOIN MCP MAGANIZO ANGA COZ ZIKHOZA KUTIPANGILA UBWINO NDITHU IFE OKUKONDANI TIKUTELO