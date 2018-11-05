ICT Association of Malawi  has new president: Fudzulani pushes for more ICT driven economy 

Malawi’s Information & Communication Technology (ICT) is moving in the right direction but there’s need to push for more ICT driven economy and lobby for policies that allow for the general public to access these services.

This was said by newly-elected ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) president Bram Fudzulani during their annual Innovation Conference held over the weekend at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi District.

“The plans going forward is to continue the good job of making the association more vibrant and more engaging with members and stakeholders to influence a conducive environment for the ICT professional growth and development,” he said.

“We have been entrusted to serve and we promise to always place the interests of our members against our own personal interests. We will also soon be working on our five-year strategic plan which will enable us to focus into building the association more strategically.

“There are a lot of things that leaves a lot to be desired when you look at our industry and we have to join hands as stakeholders and improve the sector. Digital rights is another area which we would like to advocate for going forward as well as privacy and data protection, these are very important as the country is continuously investing into bringing more Malawians online,” said the new president, who has replaced Wisely Phiri.

Vice-president is Edmond Kachale; general secretary is Gift Kadzamira while the treasurer general is Tuntufye Mwamlima.

Committee members are Beston Kasoloka for innovations; for women in ICT is Doreen Chimaliro, Andrew Kamwendo for membership drive and for corporate relations is Gabriel Musa.

There were six innovation presentations and the one that won the hearts of the judges was Lync Energy Sys-Infrastructure and Energy. The other five were Padziwe Education Tablet – Education and Training; Khusa App-financial Services; Health for Africa App – Health Care Delivery; Fire Fighting Robotics and AutoMuc-Social Equity.

In his remarks at the beginning of the conference, former president Wisely Phiri, said he was going out a satisfied man having overseen three innovations meetings.

“All the other innovations were very good and were taken on board by various stakeholders and some of them were presented at international fora such as the Comesa Business Site in Kenya where they won awards.

“Going forward, we need to be more creative and go stronger. We had a very good inaugural committe in which we managed to create a website, we managed to reach out the media committee of the Malawi Parliament and in one of the innovations conference we had the academia who presented their curriculum.

“We have a constitution that is guilding us for continuity and the future of ICT in Malawi is positive though there is more room for improvement,” Phiri said.

Representing the public sector was National Registration Bureau (NRB) by its Chief Director Harry Kanjewe, who said they were invited to participate so that they can benefit from some of the ICT programmes on offer for the benefit of their work which also relies on ICT.

“Digital inclusion is vital in our work for the benefit of the nation. This conference is very good so that as government we need to move together with the public sector,” he said.

