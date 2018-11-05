Chanco student authors a book ‘There is something for you’

One experienced American Novelist Toni Morrison once said “If there is a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it” and this has inspired University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Bachelor of Social Science student Mathews Phiri to spit his writing creativity into his newly published book titled ’There is something for you’.

According to Phiri, he writes to get a hearing and that he has a well spring of things to write about which come naturally and this is what inspires the writer in him.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mathews Phiri said the book was inspired by his desire to encourage and give hope to the hopeless.

“I wrote the book because I wanted to encourage people that though they have lost everything, I believe there is still something that remain with them even if they see everything gone. People have God given talents they can use and benefit a lot,” he said

A fourth year student also added by quoting the scriptures that say ‘your gifts will bring you before great men and will be a blessing to all”.

Among others some of the take home messages highlighted in the five Chapters book are; ‘Life is not a plain sail, there are battles to face and fight, never lose hope for God is always with you’, One of the greatest gifts God gave to mankind is the freedom to make choices, and Life is an opportunity which each one invests.

Phiri said he is currently receiving positive feedback from those people who have led the book saying many are acknowledging that the book is carrying their messages.

In addition, Phiri said it is his wish to make the book available in every part of Malawi and even across the borders.

Bachelor of Arts Communication and Cultural Studies student Phillip Dzikanyanga said the book is full of interesting chapters that are educative and encouraging.

“I led the book, the guy is wise, i like his unique style of writing, I salute him, he is a promising writer in the country”, he said

Some of the chapters carried in the book are ‘somewhere in the Ocean of life, The Decisions we make, Time resource, Brave the Tornadoes and The Future you envisage.

