Malawi govt gives Mabedi air tickets for surgery in India: Leaves Wednesday

The departure of actor Eric Mabedi for a surgery in India has now been confirmed by Ministry of Health (MoH) after missing the initial date of departure, October 28, as government has given him air tickets for Wedneday November 7 2018.

Mabedi is due to undergo a kidney transplant due to his long-term diabetic problem and is expected to leave for India on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe

Ministry of Health officials, including principal secretary Dr Dan Namarika, director of clinical services Dr Chithope Mwale and chief of health services Dr Charles Mwansambo met Mabedi at Capital Hill in Lilongwe to brief him over the trip.

Mabedi, who sounded relieved, said Ministry of Health officials together with the kidney donor, explained the whole process and what caused the slight delay in finalising the arrangement.

“Normally government sends its patients to Artemis Hospital but due to the complexity of my situation, changes had to be made so that I can be treated at BLK Hospital which only specialises in kidney transplants,” said Mabedi.

Mabedi said he delighted that he will be treated at a hospital recommended by the doctors who treated him at Mwaiwathu Hospital.

He also paid tribute both the government and the public for their support.

The Ministry of Health committed to assist Mabedi after well-wishers, identifying themselves as Friends of Mabedi, sounded an SOS to help the actor raise K20 million to fly him to India.

Mabedi is one of the directors of Kwathu Drama Group, one of the oldest drama groups in the country. He is also the president of National Theatre Association of Malawi (Ntam). He was recently appointed board chairperson for the Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma).

