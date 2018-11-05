Malawi govt gives Mabedi air tickets for surgery in India: Leaves Wednesday

November 5, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

The departure of actor Eric Mabedi for a surgery in India has now been confirmed   by Ministry of Health (MoH) after missing the initial date of departure, October 28, as government has given him  air tickets for Wedneday  November 7 2018.

 Eric Mabedi: Medical trip to India is on

Mabedi  is due to undergo a kidney transplant due to his long-term diabetic problem  and  is expected to leave for India on Wednesday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe

Ministry of Health officials, including principal secretary Dr Dan Namarika, director of clinical services Dr Chithope Mwale and chief of health services Dr Charles Mwansambo  met Mabedi at Capital Hill in Lilongwe to brief him  over the trip.

Mabedi, who sounded relieved, said Ministry of Health officials together with the kidney donor, explained  the whole process and what caused the slight delay in finalising the arrangement.

“Normally government sends its patients to Artemis Hospital but due to the complexity of my situation, changes had to be made so that I can be treated at BLK Hospital which only specialises in kidney transplants,” said Mabedi.

Mabedi said he delighted that he will be treated at a hospital recommended by the doctors who treated him at Mwaiwathu Hospital.

He also paid tribute both the government and the public for their support.

The Ministry of Health committed to assist Mabedi after well-wishers, identifying themselves as Friends of Mabedi, sounded an SOS to help the actor raise K20 million to fly him to India.

Mabedi  is one of the directors of Kwathu Drama Group, one of the oldest drama groups in the country. He is also the president of National Theatre Association of Malawi (Ntam). He was recently appointed board chairperson for the Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma).

mediaz
Guest
mediaz

Welcome development min of health.Wish you well Mabedi

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT
Guest
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

PRAYERS ! PRAYERS ! FOR YOU
MABEDI AND ALL THOSE IN
PAINS (SICK )

