MRA persuades Malawi media on new tax measures

The 2018 annual conference for Malawi’s Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) over the weekend had Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) making presentations on the current financial year’s new tax measures.

The tax collector’s presence at the conference held at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima follows gazetting of tax law amendments made by Parliament.

The changes include individual taxpayer registration using MRA’s much touted Msonkho Online system.

MRA’s Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma said they were honoured to partner with ABJ in the conference themed, ‘The Role of Business Journalists in a Recovering Economy’.

“In line with theme, the media, and Business Journalists in particular have the power to present to locals and the world various investment opportunities that Malawi possess. Currently, there is need for productive exploration of mining. As locals, we need substantial capital and international investors to fully exploit this sector.

“Therefore, you have this national duty to invitingly tell the world what Malawi has to nurture the economy to full bloom. Such an approach also applies to sectors of manufacturing, agriculture, education, tourism and hospitality, to mention but a few,” he said.

Kapoloma said the media here in Malawi has to take the leading role in telling the Malawi story to the world.

“Government has been undertaking several projects to facilitate wide economic activities. Key among them are road construction and maintenance; renovation of the electricity infrastructure; providing access to safe and clean water in various communities.

“Investors across the globe can only know about where to fit in our economic environment if Malawi tells its own story realistically. The media is the responsible institution for the nation to achieve this,” said Kapoloma.

The MRA team that made the presentations were Dennis Ndhlazi from the Customs & Excise Division, Lilian Nyirenda and George Chalira from the Domestic Taxes Division.

Earlier, ABJ’s National Coordinator Aubrey Mchulu, who is also Editor of The Nation newspaper, expressed gratitude to MRA and various stakeholders for supporting Malawi’s business journalism practice with crucial information for news publication.

ABJ has over 50 practicing members who are business journalists and corporate communicators. Over 30 of them attended the annual conference sponsored by Reserve Bank of Malawi, FD Communications, Countrywide Car Hire and First Capital Bank.

