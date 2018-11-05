Standard Bank Malawi opens Chichiri Mall branch 

A new dawn of convenience and personal financial benefits has come for Standard Bank’s customers in Blantyre following the re-opening of Chichiri Mall branch which has spacious banking hall and a new deposit taking ATM.

Speaking during the official opening, Head of Personal Markets & Products Charity Mughogho said refurbishment of Chichiri Branch is part of the bank’s response to customer needs.

“This is about responding to the needs and tastes of our customers to create the desired level of customer service experience. At Standard Bank we are continuously investing towards branch experience improvements in line with our goal of turning into the bank of the future,” said Mughogho.

Mughogho said the Chichiri Branch is designed to meet customers’ dynamic personal financial needs in a convenient and hassle-free banking environment .

“Standard Bank this year has engaged high gear in digital banking through the introduction of 247 online channels. 247 represents the various electronic channels that standard Bank is providing on the backbone of our banking platform Finacle,” she said.

She re-affirmed banks commitment in moving forward together with its customers in the digital journey.

“We will continue bringing our customers quality services and financial solutions with speed and efficiency in order to respond to their needs. Our digital banking services and products are secure and backed by our global network,” she said

In his remarks Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Director of Bank Supervision Fund, Mzama said Standard Bank remains a keen partner in contributing towards an inclusive financial system both in terms of outreach and service quality.

“Standard Bank continues to invest significantly in branch network upgrades, ICT and digital banking innovations aimed to increase service coverage, quality and convenience. The opening of this refurbished and spacious Chichiri Branch attests to this and further underlines the bank’s commitment to providing services to customers in a secure and cost effective manner,” said Mzama.

Mzama said the central bank remain committed to support Sandard Bank and the general financial industry in the quest towards inclusive financial system and application of financial service as a catalyst for economic growth in Malawi.

The new-look for Chichiciri Branch have been launched together with 247 digital platform that allows customers to withdraw, deposit cash, pay bills and print A4 statement on the ATM machines.

