Malawi women urged to encourage each other for cancer screening

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika says women should encourage each other to get cervical cancer screening at an early stage.

The First Lady was speaking during a safe motherhood advocacy meeting at Nagwengwere Primary School ground in Traditional Authority (T/A) Khwethemule in Thyolo on Monday.

“Cervical cancer is killing women, leaving their children destitute, but this can be avoided if women get screened at an early stage,” she said.

Mutharika, who is patron of Beautify Malawi Trust (Beam), said women should encourage each other to go for screening.

Thyolo Thava legislator Mary Thom Navicha thanked the First Lady for her commitment to fighting cervical cancer and promoting safe motherhood in the country.

“Not all can have access to radios for information. This initiative is helping people to get first hand information from doctors on health issues that affect them.

“Cervical cancer is a threat to development in the country and it is commendable for the First Lady to spare her time to bring these issues to communities,” she said.

In his remarks, T/A Khwethemule thanked the First Lady for spearheading the fight against cervical cancer.

