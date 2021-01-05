Malawi wonder boy Peter Banda is Europe bound for trials at FC Sheriff

January 5, 2021

Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Peter Banda is set  to undergo month-long  trials in Moldova, where his former teammate, Charles Petro ply his trade, his club has announced.

Peter Banda will link up with Charles Petrol at FC  Sheriff Tiraspol

The player’s manager Griffin Saenda Jnr and Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga confirmed that Banda will fly out on January 14.

He will undergo trials  from 15th January to 15th February 2021.

Meanwhile, Banda joined  Bullets training on Monday after missing out in their previous game against Moyale Barracks due to an injury.

