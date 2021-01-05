Malawi media giant Times to change format on Cabinet assessment after an uproar
Malawi media giant Times Group is moving swiftly to change its format on cabinet assessment following an uproar over its newspaper assessment which was published in Sunday Times.
Writing in a WhatsApp group, Times Group managing director Leonard Chikadya said next time the media house would engage experts and civil society groups to help in making the Cabinet assessment.
“As this exercise attract public interest including those being assessed, I have given guidance to the Editor-in-Chief [George Kasakula] to establish a multidisciplinary Think Tank including civil society such as The Law Society, ICAM etc to assist,” says Chikadya.
Malawians took up in various social media platforms to express dissatisfaction over the cabinet assessment which awarded president Lazarus Chakwera 70 percent, vice president Saulos Chilima 60 percent, Sidik Mia and his wife, Abida 60 percent each.
But Chikadya said cabinet has collective responsibility and the individual scores may not matter much.
He said one has to look at the collective score which is 50 percent which was qualified as being over generous.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
What did one expect,George Kasakula the biggest turncoat in the history of Malawian journalism,during the hot current program,he always emphasized that he had nothing personal against the Dpp government,but since they were the ones who were in the cockpit they were open to criticism for failure to stee r the country in the right direction,since coming of his beloved party in power,all of a sudden he’s got cold feet now he says people not qualified to judge MCP’s six months at the helm.what double standards,he wants people to adopt ,no hear evil,no talk evil ,no see evil attitude with the… Read more »
I knew that the much touted Cabinet Assessment was going to be trash. Any journalist who has worked for BNL will tell you that Sidik Mia always pays to be given a good grade in these yearly assessments from the time of Bingu Wa Mutharika. Complete waste of time.
Peter Phiri does not know what he is talking about. Mkaka Civil Engineer how is surviving.
Useless assessments by the biased pro MCP newspaper. Just repeating the same mistakes the previous DPP, UDF governments were making. Looks like Malawians do not learn lessons from the past. Times gives 70% to Chakwera, who the whole country knows is sleeping on the job, busy talking and no action. 70% for someone who is sharing the table with the corrupt former president. Chawera is a man of words and no action. So far no one from the previous DPP regime has faced the law despite well known corruption at grand scale. Then they give 60% to someone who has… Read more »
malawians always eager to get negatives of others and expecting themselves to attain positive outcomes in their own dealing.
Chikadya is mcp diehard, times is owned by kamuzu family /mcp. So the assessment is trash, mavi yenecho. In fact should be withdrawn. This government is rated at zero. Just another bunch of thieves and embiciles running our country.
What a shame. Where is Newtone Kambala? He should have scored over 70%. He is energetic, vibrant and corrupt free.
Zopusa basi. Times is PRO MCP and u cant expect them to bite the hand that feeds them
Foxnews backs Republican party washington post and Newyork times backs Democratic party and here in MW Nation News paper used to back UDF what wrong Times group leaning MCP? lets be matured Mr.Chiswa, this is democracy .
Yes its democracy but democracy does not mean rating one tribe highly at the expense of other tribes. In that assessment nearly all Chewas have been given high scores while most Northerners and Southerners have been lowly rated. On what basis was Chakwera given 70% if non of his ministers scored that high? The score of the ministers, collectively, should be a reflection of the performance of the president. If a minister fails and the president still maintains him in cabinet, isn’t that failure on the president?
Well said.