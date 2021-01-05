HRDC asks Chakwera to meet expectations of Malawi citizens
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has stressed that Malawians are eager to see President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration deliver on a number of critical issues as they begin 2021.
In a seven-page New Year’s message, HRDC reminded the Tonse government to fulfil their promise of serving Malawi better.
The Tonse Alliance government has made short and long-term promises to Malawians, including achieving food security, fighting unemployment, corruption, reducing presidential powers, promoting quality education and infrastructure development.
HRDC expressed its worry on Chakwera’s administration slow pace in acting on major decisions, saying is effectively overshadows its achievements and affects people’s sense of hope.
“We commend the government for the various strides it has made since June 2020 and extend our appeal for the administration to widen, deepen and sustain these initiatives towards the Malawi we all want,” reads the statement in part.
HRDC continued: “But at the same time, we remind the Tonse government that Malawians have suffered enough from broken promises before and now look forward to this government to reward them for their sacrifices and trust by quickly meeting their expectations.”
On corruption, HRDC noted that the Tonse Alliance administration brought a lot of early promises by arresting a number of high-level corruption suspects, but has “dampened this hype by suddenly slowing down on investigations and prosecution of cases.”
The coalition said it is “disappointing” as it said non-action is equivalent to government’s acquiescence to the abuse of public resources, which is unacceptable.
“Malawians expect that in the year 2021, the government will speed up processing of corruption cases to deliver a strong statement that abuse of public resources will no longer be tolerated in this country,” said the statement.
HRDC further zeroed in on the creation of one million jobs which the Tonse Alliance trumpeted during the fresh presidential election campaign. The grouping observed that so far, there is no clear roadmap on how the administration will achieve the promise.
“The youth of this country look forward to government to deliver on this promises and we expect an appropriate roadmap on the program,” reads the statement further.
Chakwera has been touting his achievements – merely ceremonial – in his past six months in office but observers say there is no concrete outcomes of campaign promises.
The Tonse alliance has been asked to stick to servant leadership in leading Malawi.
The hiccups Chakwera is encountering is of his own making. His choice of office bearers is what has aggravated the situation. Chakwera thought by taking his whole village to state house, appointing family friends and rushing into arresting fellow politicians was the way to go. Instead of running the country he is up to now overtaken by the fact that he is the Head of state after giving it a go three times; the dude can’t believe his fortunes hence the distraction. Right now his hands are full with unaccomplished promises. Not surprising that he has already started planning his… Read more »
I can’t believe we are in 2021 where I havent heard of any even 20 employments, end of katangale in Civil Service by Politicians as if they work in Government.
Cabinet Reshuffle is seriously overdue. Before proceeding, look into Bribes in the MoFA, Home Affairs issue of 250 Million, MoH Ambulance Procurement, MoT Mia’s bribery acts in roads constructions, MoE leakage of Exam. What Malawians should know is that Malawi siidzatheka ndipo katangale sangathe. The problem is that we had much expectations about Rev. Chakwera kuti zinthu zisintha koma ayi, kuzizira kwake kusatelo. Koma Saulos Klaus Chilima alipo?????????????
HRDC you are also just like Chakwela. When you were fighting for Chakwela I thought you new his capability. So you just using try and error. May be you are jelousy with Your friend Mtambo who is now swimming in corrupt money with fleet of trucks. Chakwela is a failed leader because of his bloodshed spirit which is following him.
Now those people whom you call energetically did their reforms but it is NOT workable
I sat on that bench at Lilongwe Magistrate’s court/High Court in 2019 to 2020 mostly alone. Sometimes SKC sat beside me. In the sun. With one or two bottles of Quench water. The days were lkng. I sat there. Humbly. The photographers. The police constables. I sat there. I sat. ….. …
HRDC should have known by now kuti govt is still facing corona virus negatives impacts. borders are always on and off and and most of govt operations ain’t up to normancy
This is very true. Other people are just agents and try to give them any post in the government they cannot do anything at all. Your Papa was too sleepy and that is why other people increased themselves salaries of K20m and up to K27m from 2017 only.
You can see it yourself that this is purely theft by RBM in the form of salaries. And today they want Ibillion kwacha. Amache akamupasa galu weni weni
corona wabwera liti?
So addressing corruption, reducing the president’s power etc are also affected by coronavirus? Come on people! Let’s put polictics aside and be pragmatic.
With or without corona people in positions must perform. No excuse. Mind you corona has a very strong political dimension. Those who take corona as a threat will perish and those who take corona as an opportunity to shine, will prevail.
Should ask president to resign. At this rate president is even failing to reach the low standard set by his predecessors
HRDC should know that COVID 19 has adverse effects on employment.
awaso a hrdc wa akutha fasho msanga,nthawi zina azikhalako chete.Their credibility will be dwindled if they are desperate for nothing.
Ayipa lero a HRDC who were partners in bringing DPP down? Let’s not hide our inefficiency in Covid-19. When some of these promises were made Covid-19 was already with us. We didn’t tell people during campaign time that Covid-19 will stand in the way of our promises. Why should it be an issue now as if Covid-19 is new today?
Yes! Yes!
No. Let’s not hide behind covid. Some of the promises are not affected by covid. They are simply not attenable. And the current leaders are not a match to the problems Malawi is facing