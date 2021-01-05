On Bushiri’s extradition, has Malawi govt listened to his story before proceeding with processes?
Two weeks ago, Malawi government signed the extradition papers to begin the process of extraditing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to South Africa.
The South African government had earlier written Malawi government requesting the extradition of the two, who—facing fraud and money laundering charges—left the rainbow nation citing security reasons and, also, because they were certain they would never get a fair trial.
The public reaction to the news that Malawi government had, finally, signed the extradition papers was somehow of a shock to many.
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) cautioned Malawi government against rushed decisions in handling the extradition processes.
Senior Chief Lukwa and paramount chief Kyungu raised similar issues HRDC put through, underlining that government need to be careful because the Bushiris had raised issues which Malawi government needed to have given an ear to before proceeding with signing the papers.
The question is: What issues did the Bushiris brought through and has government given them a platform to express them?
Just after their arrival in Malawi, the Bushiris made it very that there had been clear and evident attempts in South Africa to have himself, his wife and family killed and, despite several attempts to report to authorities, there has never been State protection.
Further, the Bushiri argued that with how events unfolded—arrests, not trial, arrests again, kept in prison for over two weeks—they had come to a painful conclusion that what they were facing South Africa, since 2015, is purely persecution NOT prosecution.
They added that what is shocking is that it was him [Bushiri] who, in 2018, opened cases of extortion and intimidation against the officers who were investigating, arresting and prosecuting him and his wife of these several allegations.
Against such a background, Bushiri noted that there can never be independence and impartiality as it will purely be acts of open vengeance.
The Bushiris, then, made 5 requests to the South African government which, upon the granting, the couple would return to South Africa to face their trial.
- First, he wanted the South African government to assure them of our safety and security whilst in South Africa.
- Secondly, he wanted the South African government to assure them that their bail will not be revoked. He noted that his right to fair trial entails that they have access to their lawyers all the time. He argued that revocation of the bail defeats their right to fair trial and also exposes them to further security and safety challenges.
- Thirdly, he wanted the officers involved in investigating, arresting and prosecuting us to recuse themselves as this is the same team that he had earlier lodged complaint against and, also, opened cases against.
- Fourthly, he wanted the South African State to see to it that all the issues he lodged and opened against these officers must be pursued to their logical conclusion before proceeding with our case.
- Finally, he wanted the South African State to appoint independent and professional investigators and prosecutors who should make independent decisions on the cases we are allegedly accused of.
As expected the South African government ignored all the issues Bushiri raised and just went on offensive, pushing Malawi government to sign the extradition papers.
But one expected that Malawi government would have ignored the offensive South African route and, at least, given a platform for Bushiri to explain his story.
Most Malawians, as it stands now, don’t have clear a picture of why Bushiri and his wife left South Africa. All what Malawians know is the version of South African government that the Bushiri fled from being tried in South Africa, as such; they must be brought back to face trial.
However, the Bushiris have insisted that they never fled South Africa but left because their lives were at risk and, also, because they were certain that they were not going to face a fair trial. They argued that if these two are rectified, they are ready to return to South Africa.
So when will Malawi Government create a platform for Bushiri to express himself to fellow Malawians?Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Excellent analysis. What I want to know from people hating on Bushiri is, do we understand the role of the state in protecting its citizens? Have you ever wondered why western soldiers who have committed atrocities during illegal military interventions have never been taken to the Hague? Because their governments protect them. Even South African legal experts admit Bushiri’s concerns are critical, and need to be addressed because the extradition protocols emphasize fair trial. What do we benefit hating on a fellow citizen? Most of us do not share his version of materialistic Christianity but beneath all this, is Bushiri… Read more »
Do you write this to hear what people are going to say? It is a process and it can take time.
We must all remember that Malawi Government is not Court of law to hear the Bushiris part of the story; theirs is simply compliance in accordance with the laws governing such issued. It is purported that a crime was committed in RSA. They must be sent back and negotiate those conditions while there. Malawi Govt cannot get involved in helping him negotiate the terms because MG is not an accessory in any way. Oipa athawa yekha. Anailila mvula ndipo matope awadzola.
Kabwafu kkkkkk you are the man of the moment. Kuphika nsima yopanda mibulu. Uzigona kutali ndi moto basi
Ha ha ha is this article for real? Is this the same journalist that penned an article about the South African government having hired and sent 5 Russian mafia to bring these fugitives back to South Africa? Bushiri can take his 5 demands where the sun don’t shine. He will not dictate to how our justice system ought to be nor who investigates what case. He simply overplayed his level of importance and forgot that he is dealing with politicians that will throw him under the bus without thinking twice. Chomi if you are a true journalist you have duty… Read more »
Ndiwe kabwafudi kopandaso uzimu . Umuziwe Yesu. You really lack spiritual eyes. Child of the devil. Anakulakwira chani papa.
Being a so called propheti, what is this nonsense that he is fearing for his life? He should face the music trust in the Lord, know that the Lord is by his side. Don’t be weak and walking with the Devil. God will clear his name. He should go to South Africa.
Why should we waste time listening to crooks? Did anyone listen to Chanthunya when he was being extradited? Send Bushiri back to RSA. That will give him a chance to clear his name. He should be happy the courts there are eager to listen to his side of the story. Send him packing!!! Munthu sumathawa bail kwina kulikonse kumeneko ndikutukwana malamulo.
It’s the duty of the courts to listen to his story. Note that Judiciary is part of government. Who do you really want to listen to his story? He will have a chance to tell a judge his story and the judge will decide whether he should be sent back to South Africa to face the music from the band he created or not. Don’t lie, all Malawians have a clear picture of why he fled South Africa, what they might be interested in knowing is how? If you were a good journalist, you could have investigated that osati kumalemba… Read more »
The minister did not break any law by signing the extradiction papers. If you think he broke the law, sue him to court. Bushiri didnt commit any crime to the Malawi government. As such, there is no need to call bushiri to express his side. HRDC is no longer the voice of the people because it is compromised. A good example is Mtambo who was after serving his own stomarch last year. Gift Trapence and Sembeleka if we are not carefull will also use Malawians to serve their stomarches. Finally, remember we have the best judicial system in Malawi, and… Read more »