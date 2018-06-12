Malawi woos investors as President Mutharika touts untapped development potential

President Professor Peter Mutharika has described Malawi as a country of great investment opportunity and possibilities for investors as a result of good reforms that protect investors.

The President made the remarks on Monday when he presided over the joint opening ceremony of the Malawi Investment Forum and the Southern Africa Regional Integration Stakeholder Forum at the Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe.

“We are integrating our policies and rebuilding up corporate and big businesses through legal milestones as some of the steps to encourage private sector investments in the country,” said Mutharika.

He said Malawi would continue to create an environment that favors businesses and economic growth which is expected to be at 4.1 percent and expected to rise to 6 percent by 2019.

Chief Executive Officer for the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), Clement Kumbemba described Malawi as an ideal hub for various businesses.

“Malawi has a lot to offer to both local and foreign investors as the economy is growing and improving on all economic indicators,” he stated.

African Union Regional Delegate to Southern Africa, Dr Auguste Ngomo said inorder to realise the vision of a prosperous, peaceful and integrated Africa, there should be heavy investment in high quality regional and continental infrastrure and human skills.

Minister of Industry and Trade, Henry Mussa said the forum would prioritise five key areas that include tourism and energy which potential investors should be considering.

The forum this year is being held under the theme ‘Private Sector-Led Growth; Key to Malawi’s Sustainable growth.

