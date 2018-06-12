Teachers Union of Malawi threaten strike as they demand K1.7bn salary arrears

June 12, 2018

Teachers in public schools are threatening not to administer year end examination unless they are paid their salary arrears amounting to K1.7 billion.

Teachers

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) secretary general Charles Kumchenga said the government owes some teachers the arrears dating back to five years ago.

“We have been patient for a long time. The government has been cheating us for long, enough is enough,” said Kumchenga.

He said the industrial action was the last resort after abortive attempts for the payment of the arrears.

Treasury spokesperson Davis Sado said all the money for the arrears have since been given to district and city councils.

“We have disbursed all the money to district councils, we have done that,” he said.

Local council officials have a history of abusing public money.

