National Bank of Malawi teller convicted of K36m theft at Mangochi branch

Nansongole, who was the bank’s teller was arrested in 2015 for stealing K 36 million at Mangochi National Bank Branch.

He was being accused of fabricating transactions for the past four months without corresponding cheques and vouchers to withdraw millions of kwacha for personal use.

The matter was prosecuted by Tamando Chokotho of Churchill & Norris together with Dick Mwambazi the Regional Prosecutions officer Eastern Region.

During the hearing, Nansongole was being represented by Yasin Domasi who later dumped him rendering the accused to be unrepesented.

The court heard that the false transaction were discovered by new management and that when quizzed the suspect failed to account for the cash.

Magistrate Masoamphambe said the state has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the crime.

Theft by servant attracts a maximum sentence of 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) while fraudulent false accounting attracts a maximum penalty of Seven years

The 27 year old Nansongole hails from Masuku Village Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu.