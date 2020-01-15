Malawi young gem Henri Kumwenda on Liverpool radar: Arsenal, Man City also set sights

Sensational young Malawian football player Henri Kumwenda who has been in Leeds United Academy now in its Under-18 team is on the radar of English Premiership League teams who want to sign him, with league leaders Liverpool stepping in front for this January transfer window, according to UK’s Football Insider.

Kumwenda came in UK while he was a toddler and her mother Wetherby-based Panji Kumwenda confirms that he joined football academy since then.

He has been with Leeds United and also featured for the club’s Under 23 side.

Panji confirmed her son is now 18-years-old and is yet to sign a professional contract.

However, she could not discuss about the contract, saying the player has a manager who handles the matters.

The manager could not immediately comment, but several online publication in UK are awash with reports that apart from Liverpool’s interest, Arsenal and Manchester City are also in hunt of Kumwenda.

The Football Insider reports that the teenage forward has overcome injury problems to blow scouts away with his recent performances at age-group level.

“Arsenal and Man City, like Liverpool, have the resources and prestige to make the youngster a compelling offer and sign him over the coming weeks.

“He was the stand-out player for Leeds in recent youth cup wins against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.,” reports the Football Insider.

Kumwenda scored the winning spot-kick as Leeds United defeated Sheffield Wednesday 5-4 on penalties last Thursday after the match had finished 2-2.

This sealed Leeds’ progress to the fifth round of the prestigious FA Youth Cup.

