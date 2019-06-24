Malawi youngest MP Magonjwa fired up with Mutharika’s special congratulations in Sona
Machinga South East Constituency legislator Fyness Magonjwa, 23 — the youngest of the members of Parliament elected on May 21— has said she is fired up after President Peter Mutharika made a special mention of her in the State of the Nation Address he delivered when opening Parliament on Friday.
Magonjwa has achieved a feat formerly held by Thyolo South West’s Roy Commsy and Blantyre North East’s Angela Zachepa Muluzi.
In his address, President Mutharika said he reserved “special congratulations” to Magonjwa, on her election.
“It is a great achievement to become a Member of Parliament at 23 years of age. She is probably the youngest Member of Parliament in this part of Africa,” said Mutharika.
“This is how the Democratic Progressive Party is determined to empower women and youth in politics in this country,” the President said as Magonjwa giggled honourably.
“Honourable Magonjwa represents the pride that honours us for our women and youth to break the record. Keep pressing forward in the pursuit of your dreams. With determination, not even the sky is the limit,” said Mutharika.
Magonjwa told Nyasa Times that she was “greatly honoured” to get such a motivation from the Head of State.
The youngest parliamentarian in the 2019-2024 cohort defeated seven other aspirants to be elected MP.
According to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Magonjwa amassed 8 108 out of the 30 497 votes cast.
A firstborn in a family of four children, Magonjwa will add another year on June 26.
Magonjwa attended both primary and secondary school in Mangochi. She is currently studying for an advanced diploma in public health.
She wants to include good medical care, potable and safe water for all households, a good road network to ease transport problems and issues of electricity.
It’s not only Roy Comsy and Angela Zachepa (now Muluzi), there was also George Chikoti Kumbuyo who got into parliament at the age of 21 in 1999
The others in the last cohort who were 23 years, like Khamisa, Mbewe, karim etc.……… probably this time focus and glory should be left o for the young lady Magonjwa and reference Angela Muluzi another lady. Nanga a Comzy nso? What about enawo . Look at the parliamentary records and display all the inform of the youngest mps in all cohorts.