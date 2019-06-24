East African community assists Malawi golfers Chidale, Kachepatsonga

Malawian golfers, Paul Chidale and Victor Kachepatsonga on Sunday flew out to Nairobi, Kenya in high spirits to participate at the at the Karen Masters 2019 tournament from June 27–30 after East African Community assisted them with sponsorship for accommodation, local transportation costs and upkeep allowances.

East African Community have complimented the support that Malawian Airlines offered by sponsoring the two with return air tickets.

Representative for the East African Community, Catherine Matura presented the donation to Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) president Patridge Shycal on Sunday in the company of the two golfers at Lilongwe Golf Club from where they started off for the Kamuzu International Airport.

According to Shycal the East African Community in Malawi is a regional intergovernmental organization of six partner states — the Republics of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania under the guardianship of the Tanzania High Commission to Malawi which is headed by His Excellency Benedicto Mashiba.

“The East African Community is going to host a golf festival on October 18-19 to collectively commemorate their Freedom Days. The event will also showcase East African culture to the Malawian community through food, fashion, music and dance.

“As a build up to this event, the East African Community has a couple of corporate social responsibility lined up from June to October and one of them they decided to assist the two golfers who are going to one of their member states.

“They presented $500 package being accomodation and transport sponsorship for the two professional golfers,” Shycal said.

This is not the first time for Malawian Airlines to assist PGAMW as they also donated an air ticket to Chidale for him to play at the Safari Tour also in Nairobi, that took place in February.

The 2019 KCB Karen Masters is scheduled to take place at the Karen Country Club where international and local pros will showcase what has made them world class professional golfers.

This year’s event is fully sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour of South Africa. The KCB Karen Masters has transitioned into a distinctly African tournament, designed to promote the game of golf in Africa and to support local players in their quest to become world class golfers.

Karen Country Club have partnered with the Sunshine Tour to bring around 100 of their top-ranking players to Karen next month to compete against 32 of Kenya’s finest, as well as some great players from other African countries, to give a field of 152 professional players.

PGAMW was established in December 2017 and has already made swift strides in its effort to be the leading professional golf body in Malawi and the southern African region and just last November it successful hosted the first ever-professional golf Tour at Lilongwe Golf Club which dubbed ‘The Warm Heart Pro Tour’.

It attracted 63 golfers from eight African countries and Europe namely Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Portugal.

Early January, a delegation of PGAMW was in Kenya on a partnership and learning tour with the view of having Malawi professionals to be invited to play in the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) and the Safari Tour which is organised by the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL).

For many years, Malawian golfers have been playing as amateurs and that status forbid them from receiving cash prizes but they were entitled to material prizes like golf-related equipment, television sets, microwaves, trophies and other prizes.

But now PGAMW want golfers to earn their salaries from playing golf as it is done in other countries. The Warm Heart Pros Tour is one of the two international tours the association pledges to be hosting annually apart from the local tournaments.

