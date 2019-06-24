Press Trust hands over school blocks in Mchinji

Press Trust has donated two classroom blocks and desks worth K74 million to Pitala Primary School in Traditional Authority Pitala in Mchinji District.

Speaking when he handed over the classroom blocks in the district on Sunday, Trustee Symon Msefula said the organisation decided to respond to a plea by people in the area who requested for the classroom blocks.

“People of the area requested Press Trust for help and since we believe that education is key to development, we funded the construction of the classroom blocks and toilets at the school,” he said.

He said Malawi needs an educated population and investing in the sector was a priority for Press Trust.

“For any nation to develop, it must have capacity in knowledge and learning. This learning must start from young children all the way to adults.

“If we want to have an impact on the development of the country, we need a literate population,” he said, adding that Press Trust believes in educated and skilled manpower.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary in the Education, Justin Saidi hailed Press Trust for constructing classroom blocks at the school, saying they would assist learners to good learning environment.

“The classrooms will help learners who were learning outside due to inadequate classroom blocks and desks,” he said.

Saidi said his ministry, with support from other development partners such as UNICEF, is providing desks for primary and secondary schools in the country.

He said government will construct 230 secondary schools across the country to address shortage of secondary schools.

“Each district will have at least seven secondary schools. This will ease challenges faced by students who walk long distances to schools,” he explained.

Earlier, District Education Manager (DEM) for Mchinji, Nellie Kamtedza said the district has inadequate secondary schools which makes it difficult for primary school leavers to complete their education.

She also asked for more teachers’ houses in schools in the district, saying most teachers live far away due to limited accommodation.

