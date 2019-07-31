Malawian Airlines flights disrupted by cabin crew strike

Malawian Airlines flights have been disrupted and travellers booked in on Wednesday were left stranded at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe following a cabin crew strike action.

The cabin crew members are demanding a salary raise and improved working conditions.

The strike affected the morning flight from Lilongwe to Blantyre which delayed for about four hours.

Malawian Airlines spokesperson Joseph Josiah confirmed to Nyasa Times that the cabin crew refused to operate in the morning “citing a number of grievances which apparently they had earlier raised with management and they feel they are not being attended to.”

Josiah said Malawian Airways was “deeply disappointed” that the cabin crew initiated a strike without providing prior notice.

He said Malawian Airlines “sincerely apologises” to passengers and everyone affected by the strike for the disruptions caused.

Malawian Airlines said their priority is to minimise inconvenience to their passengers without compromising flight safety.

After discussions, the Malawi Airlines were set to resume the flight.

