Malawian Airlines flights disrupted by cabin crew strike

July 31, 2019 Wanga Gwede-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawian Airlines flights have been disrupted and travellers booked in on Wednesday were left  stranded at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe following a cabin crew strike action.

Travellers affected by Malawian Airlines cabin crew strike at KIA

The cabin crew members are demanding a salary raise and  improved working conditions.

The strike affected the morning flight from Lilongwe to Blantyre which delayed for about four hours.

Malawian Airlines spokesperson Joseph Josiah confirmed to Nyasa Times that the cabin crew refused to operate in the morning “citing a number of grievances which apparently they had earlier raised with management and they feel they are not being attended to.”

Josiah said Malawian Airways was “deeply disappointed” that  the cabin crew initiated a strike without providing prior notice.

He said Malawian Airlines  “sincerely apologises” to passengers and everyone affected by the strike for the disruptions caused.

Malawian Airlines said their priority is to minimise inconvenience to their  passengers without compromising flight safety.

After discussions, the Malawi Airlines were set to resume the flight.

