Malawian cyclist Kambewa joins NPL Mothers Day Fun Run fundraiser

Malawian cyclist Stewart Kambewa, who shot to fame in 2016 by cycling 1,755kms from Nsanje to Chitipa in eight days to raise funds to build boreholes in selected parts of the country, is at it again and this time he intends to cycle 302kms for charity from Blantyre to Lilongwe in aid of underprivileged mothers.

The challenge is in support of Nation Publication’s Limited (NPL) 2018 Mothers Day Fun Run, the newspaper’s annual Safe Motherhood initiative which seeks to curb and reduce unnecessary maternal deaths across Malawi.

This year NPL)takes the Mothers Day Fun Run to Ntchisi District Hospital. The hospital and its surrounding health facilities are facing many challenges, a situation which is putting people’s lives, especially pregnant women and newly-born babies at risk.

Kambewa said the ride shall start from Chileka Roundabout in Blantyre and will end at Lilongwe City Mall, a distance of 302 kilometers and has been divided in about 5 stretches;

Blantyre to Zalewa – 45km

Zalewa to Chingeni – 63km

Chingeni to Ntcheu – 36km

Ntcheu to Dedza – 70km

Dedza to Lilongwe – 88km

“We intend to turn the kilometers and time covered along these five stretches into funds,” Kambewa said. “So we are requesting both individuals and companies to choose a stretch or get all the five to sponsor.

“Any amount counts and the contributions can be sent to Airtel Money 0993 090 000 and TNM Mpamba 0883 323 232 — both are NPL mobile money accounts and the funds are going direct to NPL.

He said for any enquiries, the potential sponsors can contact Albert on 0992 819 665 and Suzgo on 0999 959 064.

According to a communique, this year’s Mother’s Day Fun Run will be held on October 13th in Ntchisi and all are invited. It’s not a race, but a fun run as the name suggests.

As one way of raising more funds, NPL introduced Sleepover Challenge where selected ladies go and spend a night at Ntchisi District Hospital or its surrounding hospitals within the district for people to appreciate the challenges mothers are facing in the hospitals.

“So far we have seen Dora Mangulama, Temwanani Simwaka, Phyllis Manguluti, Martha Chizuma Mwangonde and Wezi Malonda doing the challenge,” communique said. Last year we saw the British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett joining the Sleepover Challenge and spent a night at Limbe Health Centre.”

Last year, the Mother’ Fun Run was in Blantyre from Mpemba Health Centre turnoff to Delamere Building before proceeding to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kambewa cycled uphill for over 10kms from Zomba Central Business District all the way to Ku Chawe Inn to raise funds to pay school fees to selected underprivileged students.

He did the challenge without sitting on the saddle and to achieve it he had to remove the saddle itself. He did the venture together with fellow cyclist Kwame Kayira, with whom he also carried out the 1,755kms from Nsanje to Chitipa.

Kambewa also cycled alone from Salima to Lilongwe all the way to Monkey Bay in Mangochi before heading to Blantyre through via Liwonde and Zomba.

