Malawian DJ Edmund Chiphwanya makes US dance

He has done what many before him have attempted, but failed. Through strong will, zeal and tenacity, he has made it big and is rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous in the US music industry as an internationally acclaimed DJ.

Malawian Edmund Chiphwanya, known in the showbiz circles as E-Dub, has taken the art of DJaying, the skill he says he learnt at a young age, to a whole new level in Indiana, United States where he is based.

He says he is not into the music business by mistake, acknowledging the influence his late father had on him.

“I have always been around music. My dad loved music a lot himself and he always seemed to have friends over the house. My job then was either preparing food or playing music for the guests,” he says.

It appears the music thing runs in their family blood as his elder brother, Overtone, who had a stint as club DJ at Pat’s, one of the trending night clubs in Blantyre at one time and later worked for MBC Radio 2FM.

E-Dub’s journey in the US started humbly in 2005 when at a house party of a friend in South Bend, he volunteered to man the booth and offer music entertainment to the gathering. Having impressed the patrons on the day, E-Dub has made DJaying his thing.

Since then, E-Dub has not looked back as he has penetrated the US music market. He has gone on to perform at numerous top gigs and rubbed shoulders with global music stars which many only dream of meeting.

The Malawian DJ has had the opportunity to work with big names such as Snoop Doggie Doggy, Chronixx, Elephant Man, Etana, Serai, Willie Nelson, Clinton, Scarface and Trace Adkins just but a few.

E-Dub said in an interview: “It always starts with the product. I had to perfect my style and find my own niche. The market was already saturated. I put in a lot of practice and waited for my opportunity. And every time I was given a chance I made sure I delivered.”

He says his rich musical background has made it easy for him to excel as a DJ as he is acquainted with all genres of music such as country, rock, heavy metal, reggae, hip-hop and afro-pop.

“I don’t come to a jam with a prepared playlist. I feed off the energy of the crowd and use that as guidance on what to play next. Of course I’ll have the number one song of the day with me ready, but I always freestyle,” he says.

The former resident of Chinyonga in Blantyre says the support that he has received from Malawians living in US and the larger African community has been another push in his career as a DJ in the US.

He further says he has benefitted a lot from the mentorship that he received from his elder brother Overton and the inspiration from other DJs such as DJ Gwynz (formerly of Power 101 FM) and Kid Kapri.

“I am getting ready to move to a bigger city now, you know a bigger market and measure up against the best of the best in the game.

“I also wanna do international shows you know build my fan base. I’m thinking the UK or South Africa you just to get my name out there,” he says. E-Dub is currently in Malawi on holiday and he has indicated that he is planning to do a debut show in Malawi whose dates will be announced very soon through his official Facebook page once all the logistics have been worked out.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :