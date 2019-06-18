K6.7bn dual carriageway in Lilongwe takes shape: 6 classes earmarked for demolition at Chimutu school

Six classroom building are earmarked for demolition at Chimutu primary school in Lilongwe to pave way for the for the construction of the dual carriageway between Bingu National Stadium and Parliament Roundabout in Lilongwe.

Head teacher of the school Linney Magombo said the contractors for the 4.Howdy, Nyasa Times 4-kilometre road Mota Engil have said the classroom buildings were in danger because of accidents.

“The contractors said they will pay for all the costs of construction of new construction buildings because the current ones posed a threat to learners,” said Magombo.

The construction of the road also involved exhuming of over 300 bodies from a graveyard near Chimutu primary school in Area 18.

The graveyard was for chief Chimutu and his subjects who were relocated near Chezi on the Salima-Lilongwe road to pave way for the construction of the capital city in the 1970s.

The K6.7bn dual carriageway will be the first in the country to have an interchange at Area 18 Roundabout, thereby reducing congestion.

The government has also lined up many road construction projects such as turning the Biwi Triangle-Crossroads Section into a dual carriageway, Mchinji Roundabout to Kanengo and Mchinji Roundabout to Kamuzu International Airport.

The projects will be funded by the Japanese and Chinese governments.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :