Lilongwe City Council  seals off TNM offices near Crossroads

Lilongwe City Council has sealed off TNM offices near Crossroads in the Capital City for unpaid licence.

Tapiwa Mkandawire, Lilongwe City Council business officer said TNM owes the council K20 million.

“They have been operating without a business licence for the past five years. This is against the council by-laws,” said Mkandawire.

She said the council has been trying to engage the mobile phone operator on the issue but TNM seemed not to be interested.

TNM operates a fully-fledged shop at Crossroads.

Officials from TNM could not immedietely comment on the issue.

