Malawian female scientist Nyovani Madise appointed by UN to draft Global Sustainable Development Report

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday announced appointment Malawi female scientist, Professor Nyovani Madise and 14 other eminent scientists to draft the 2023 Global Sustainable Development Report.

Professor Madise—who is the Director of Research and Development Policy and Head of the Malawi office of the African Institute for Development Policy—is a sister to Dr Sunduzwayo Madise, Dean of Law at Chancellor College

According to UN press statement released on Monday, this independent group of scientists and their Report will inform the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Report aims to strengthen the science-policy interface and to serve as a strong evidence-based instrument to support policymakers in promoting poverty eradication and sustainable development,” reads the statement.

The next Global Sustainable Development Report will be published in 2023, feeding into the high-level global review of the 2030 Agenda at the United Nations in September of that year.

The statement adds that following an extensive consultation process, the UN Secretary-General has appointed a diverse group, representing a wide range of disciplines, expertise and backgrounds.

The 15 scientists are: John Agard (Trinidad and Tobago), Kaltham Ali Al-Ghanim (Qatar), Sergey N. Bobylev (Russian Federation), Opha Pauline Dube, (Botswana), Ibrahima Hathie (Senegal), Norichika Kanie (Japan), Nyovani Janet Madise (Malawi), Shirin Malekpour (Australia), J. Jaime Miranda (Peru), Jaime C Montoya (Philippines), Jiahua Pan (China), Åsa Persson (Sweden), Ambuj D Sagar (India), Imme Scholz (Germany), Nancy Shackell (Canada).

The Report will provide guidance on the state of global sustainable development from a scientific perspective, address new and emerging issues and challenges, and offer recommendations for action by governments and other actors.

