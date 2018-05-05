Malawian girl, 6  sexually assaulted and killed in Likoma

Six year old Tadala Kabefu from Kabuthu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumpha in Likoma district was on Tuesday found dead after being defiled and murdered by unknown assailants.

According to Chizumulu Police Public Relations Officer, Mcliff Nguluwe, the deceased and her mother went to her grandparents to pay a visit.

“At her grandmother’s house the deceased left her mother there going back home and the mother followed her after some minutes later,” said Nguluwe.

Nguluwe added that when the mother reached home the victim was not there, but she was at ease hoping that the girl has proceeded to play.

“After waiting for a long time up to 7 O’clock in the evening the mother started looking for her from neighbours, relatives and friends but she was nowhere to be found,” he added.

The Police spokesperson further said the matter was reported to Chizumulu police unit where they were advised to keep on searching.

He added that the deceased body was found in a trench covered with a hip of stones with only a foot visible and the matter was reported again to the police.

The body was then taken to Chizumulu Health Centre where post-mortem was conducted and revealed that the girl was first sxually assaulted and later strangled to death.

The police pointed out that they have launched an intensive investigation which they believe will help them apprehend the suspects who still at large.

