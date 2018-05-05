‘Winiko’ Kalindo house petro bombed, car burn to ashes: MP death threatened over Chilima-for president support

Thugs suspected to be ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets have petrol bombed their own Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje South, Bon Kalindo aka Winiko’s house in Machinjiri Blantyre burning one of his cars to ashes in the process.

Winiko has been making headlines lately calling for Vice President Saulos Chilima to represent the ruling DPP during next years’ elections as a presidential candidate instead of incumbent Peter Mutharika.

The legislature confirmed that a petrol bomb had been thrown at his house and one of his cars was burnt in the process.

“I am in Lilongwe attending parliament but I have been told of this incident,” said Kalindo.

“ I am told my relatives reacted fast to save my other cars which were parked near the Mazda 323 which has been burnt to ashes,” he added.

He suspects that the incident is as a result of his stance calling for Chilima to represent the party in 2019.

“But they cannot defeat the movement, they just can’t,” he declared.

DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha is believed to have unleashed terror to all those supporting the Chilima for presidency campaign and threatened to deal with ‘anyone who is trying to disturb the party’.

The DPP cadets threw their reign of terror during the opening of Parliament in Lilongwe by President Mutharika by harassing MPs in full view of Police who dared arrested them.

They even embarrassed President Mutharika when he was delivering his state of the nation address by interrupting him. The President never condemned them and was seen at times having no clue on what was going on.

Kalindo said he has been living dangerously since he was chased from a DPP political rally President Peter Mutharika addressed at Limbuli in Mulanje in 2016.

He was threatened by DPP following his accusations that some unnamed politicians of being part of the albino hunters’ syndicate, hence the government failure to act decisively.

Kalindo, who is also a comedian, staged a ‘naked’ demonstration against albino killers.

Lately, he has also claimed to be living dangerously for supporting Chilima.

Kalindo said the DPP “crocodiles” were misleading the President on the situation on the ground.

“Those desiring to prolong Mutharika’s rule beyond 2019 are living a lie, on the ground people expect a new era,” he said. “There are many voices of discontent at the grassroots.”

The former First Lady Callista Mutharika was the first who touted the Chilima-for-President crusade under the DPP banner at the expense of incumbent Peter Mutharika—who is her brother in-law.

Callista argued that her in-law,79, is “aged”; hence, Malawians should not give him their vote and install Chilima,45, as President instead.

But on Saturday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on arrival from the United Kingdom where he had gone to attend a Commonwealth meeting, Mutharika rubisshed assertions that he is old to continue ruling the country, saying that is being propagated by “Judas Iscariots” who do not wish him and the DPP well.

He added: “These Judas Iscariots would like to give MCP the presidency on a silver platter. I will not allow that. That is why I say let us stop the betrayals, tiwanyenyanyenya, tiwapondaponda, tiwangonjetsa.”

The President called on the members in his party “to stop the habit of betrayal and aim at working together to build the party”.

Some senior DPP members, such as director of youth Louis Ngalande and deputy regional governor (North) Afiki Mbewe, Allan Ngumuya and Noel Masangwi have also come out in support of Callista’s sentiments.

