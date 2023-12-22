Malawian journalists win big in science stories competition

Six journalists have been awarded cash prizes for their outstanding performance in science stories reporting under the Open Forum on Agriculture Biotechnology (OFAB) Malawi media awards.

They include Andrew Viano of Zodiak Broadcasting Station in radio category, Benard Ndege of MBC in Television category and Richard Chirombo of Times Group in Print Category. They have gone home with K750,000 each for emerging the best.

Their runners in respective order include Cassim Aubi of Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Gift Kaimira of Great Dominion Tv and Meclina Chirwa of Timveni Radio whose story appeared on AfricaBrief. The trio has each gone home with K450,000.

Speaking after presenting the awards, Chief Research Services Officer responsible for Agriculture and Natural Sciences research, Lyson Kampira said issues that surround science are not reported adequately hence introduction of the awards so they catch interest of many journalists.

He says the country is not doing well in as far as science information provision to society is concerned.

“Our observation earlier on is that most issues on science and development are not being reported adequately and we would like to have that area been taken care of”, said Kampira.

In his remarks, Andrew Viano who also emerged winner at the continent level in the radio category, recognized team work as a catalyst for his success.

“I would like to thank my mentors. One can have ideas but they cannot be successful if not carefully looked into by those who are more knowledgeable than him or her”, says Viano.

He also extended his appreciation to farmers, scientist and several other sources for making his story successful.

He covered the technological milestones being realized at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) whereas one of its pioneers, Dr. Kingdome Kwapata who is into gene editing of soy beans.

“in 2023, the country received heavy rains that affected the output of soy bean. People thought it was just rains but further inquiries established that there was a disease called soy beans rust. I sensitized them that the disease scan be dealt with if there is gene editing,” he explained.

OFAB received 21 entries for the competition.

