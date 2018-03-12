Malawian kid to be one of the ball-boys at World Cup in Russia

For the first time in the history of Malawi football, a Malawian kid will have a rare opportunity of being an Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) at the World Cup in Russia this year.

HTD KIA Malawi Associate Marketing Consultant, Jonathan Zuze, disclosed this in Blantyre where one hundred kids from international schools like St Andrews and St Patrick’s were engaged in preliminary sporting tests in order to come up with ten who will compete with their friends from Lilongwe in the finals to get one lucky kid.

A similar event will take place at Bishop Mackenzie in Lilongwe and top ten kids from there will compete with the other ten from Blantyre in the finals on 18th March to arrive at just one kid who will be flown to Russia by HTD KIA who are among the sponsors of the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA certified coaches are conducting this kind of assessment in twenty six countries with funding from HTD KIA, to identify ball boys for this year’s World Cup from all corners of the world.

“We are looking for a sharp kid who can handle the pressure of carrying the official match ball before millions of people. The kid should be mentally sharp and physically fit.

“KIA is a global brand and has set global standards in selecting such a kid. That’s why we are engaging international high schools,” explained Zuze.

