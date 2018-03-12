For the first time in the history of Malawi football, a Malawian kid will have a rare opportunity of being an Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) at the World Cup in Russia this year.
HTD KIA Malawi Associate Marketing Consultant, Jonathan Zuze, disclosed this in Blantyre where one hundred kids from international schools like St Andrews and St Patrick’s were engaged in preliminary sporting tests in order to come up with ten who will compete with their friends from Lilongwe in the finals to get one lucky kid.
A similar event will take place at Bishop Mackenzie in Lilongwe and top ten kids from there will compete with the other ten from Blantyre in the finals on 18th March to arrive at just one kid who will be flown to Russia by HTD KIA who are among the sponsors of the 2018 World Cup.
FIFA certified coaches are conducting this kind of assessment in twenty six countries with funding from HTD KIA, to identify ball boys for this year’s World Cup from all corners of the world.
“We are looking for a sharp kid who can handle the pressure of carrying the official match ball before millions of people. The kid should be mentally sharp and physically fit.
"KIA is a global brand and has set global standards in selecting such a kid. That's why we are engaging international high schools," explained Zuze.
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Malawian kid to be one of the ball-boys at World Cup in Russia"
My question here is,does it mean to become a BALL BOY you need to have a certificate or you must be educated first?I total agree with my fellow guys here who have expressed their views(aggrievances) the way how you are going to select a BALL BOY.Please lets stop this SELECTIVENESS
Is that something to be proud of ????? Kutolera mpira basi ?
Komatu kabudulayo… that calls for a Carlsberg indeed 😀
Why should you choose kids from high Schools when in fact it’s the boys from poor backgrounds from slam townships who take part in Local football. This is segregation from HTD. Change the criteria right away.
Tsopano kuika chithuzi chong’ambika kabudula kuti zimveke bwanji? of all the pictures???
Komatu ana amene amatolera mpira mma ground mwathumu palibe waku st andrews. Pali ana amu ndirande, chilomoni and most of them are not on that level. Even wakanudula ong’ambikayu mutha kuwona he is from a poor family koma sangatengedwe… kuphangira ziliZomse???
I 100% agree with Chidyaonga.
Let the usual ball boys compete like the one in the photo.
why should you take children who are not involved in football just because they have an opportunity to of studying at an international school.
When he comes back he will not be involved in football.
For once don’t be greedy . Give opportunities to children from the disadvantage backgrounds.
#opportunities for disadvantaged children
Yes for sure children from the disadvantage background should compete for the Russia World Cup
What about kids in Mzuzu