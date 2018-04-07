Malawian selected as Global Youth Champion on HIV and AIDS

International Aids Society (IAS) has selected a 20 year- old Tanaka Chirombo as aGlobal Youth Champion on HIV and AIDSto promote youth friendly HIV and Aids service delivery in the country.

Speaking Friday in an interview, Chirombo who has been given a grant of over K8.7 million by IAS, said he feels honoured and is happy with his selection looks forward to ably represent young people living with HIV and AIDS on a larger platform.

He said he is amongst five young people competitively selected from Sub-Saharan and Eastern Europe to strengthen Youth friendly HIV service delivery foradolescents and youths living with HIV and AIDS.

“Am very happy about my selection because this gives me a chance to represent young people in the fight against HIV and AIDS as they strive to contribute towards HIV and Aids Free Generation by 2030 Initiative,” Chirombo explained.

He said as a Global Youth Champion he plans to invest the grantin improving health service for youths living with HIV and AIDS at Mapale health centre in Mzuzu City with focus onHIV and AIDS treatment, care and support, stigma and discrimination using the grant.

Executive Director for Youth and Society, Charles Kajoloweka said Chirombo’s selection as a Global Youth Champion on HIV and AIDS demonstrates the world’s recognition of young people as transformative change agents.

“As a champion, Tanaka Chirombo joins a powerful global network of HIV and AIDS advocates, which is an opportunity for him to learn new skills and gain knowledge on how to serve better young people and the nation as a whole better,” he added.

District Aids Coordinator for Mzuzu City, Harvey Limwado said Chirombo using the grant wouldcompliant different initiatives put in place by different stakeholders in the promotion of youth friendly health, HIV and AIDS services delivery in the city and country as a whole.

Chirombo is expected to join other youth advocates and global leaders at the 2018 International Aids Conference in Amsterdam in Netherlands.

He is passionate for rights of young people living with HIV and Aids, is pursuing Bachelors of Science and Electronics with University of Malawi’s Chancellor College.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :