Malawian star inspires Chinese club to cup victory

Malawian women’s football star Temwa Chawinga inspired her club Wuhan Jiangda with two goals to beat Beijing BG Phoenix 3-0 in the Chinese National Cup.

Her teammate Zhu Hongguo goal the other goal.

Writing on her Facebook Page, Temwa’s sister Tabitha, who is the Malawi National Women’s Football Team captain, applauded her sister.

“Zhu Hongguo goal and Temwa Chawinga brace for Wuhan Jiangda were enough to claim the first trophy this year after beating Beijing BG Phoenix,” said Tabitha.

Temwa capped her sensational performance by winning the Golden Boot Award after top scoring in six matches with six goals.

In an interview Temwa said she was happy to have scored the goals to inspire her team to victory.

“I am happy because Beijing beat us 2-1 in the opening match. Fortunately the cup was played on leagues basis and we got our revenge.

In the semi-final, Wuhan thrashed Shangdoi Ticai 8-1 and Temwa scored a goal. In the quarter-final they beat Shanghai 6-1 as Temwa claimed a goal while Tabitha scored a brace.

National Women’s Football League chairperson Suzgo Ngwira said this just shows that they are among the best.

“It just shows that they are among the best in the world as the Chinese Women’s Football is highly ranked among the best in the world. It is my hope that they will pick it up to inspire the national team to qualify for the next edition of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

