Malawian star looks forward to new club in South Africa

South Africa-based Malawian star Gabadinho Mhango has said he is looking to enjoy his football again at his new club AmaZulu of South Africa’s top-flight league.

The Malawian has been sidelined at Orlando Pirates this season after a winning the Golden Boot in 2020-21 season due to poor form, injuries as well as disciplinary issues.

KickOff.com reported that Orlando Pirates attacker Gabadinho Mhango insists he is looking to enjoy his football again following a reported transfer to AmaZulu after a difficult season at the Buccaneers.

The Malawian international’s highly-publicised move will see AmaZulu defender Thapelo Xoki move in the opposite direction.

Mhango refused to comment on his reported transfer but insisted that he was looking to rediscover his love of the game with his national team.

“But football is football man, anywhere football is football. But the only thing I’m focusing on now is the Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers, I need to join my national team soon and as quick as possible.

“That’s the only thing I’m focusing on now. You know what happens when a coach gives you the freedom to do what you enjoy doing.

“The national team they allow me to do what I can, they give you the freedom.

“So for me, it’s amazing to be part of the national team, I’m a great player because I’m surrounded by players who make me a great player.

“Without the other teammates I wouldn’t be a great player, so the credit must go to the whole Malawi national team because everyone plays their part.

“What every player likes to hear is that you should go out there and enjoy yourself because everyone knows football, so let’s just go there and enjoy the fun.”

This is the first time that he has spoken out after his reported move to AmaZului where he will link up with his compatriot Limbikani Mzava, who is the Malawi National Team captain.

Despite a sensation performance at Afcon in Cameroon, Mhango has had a frustrating time at Pirates.

