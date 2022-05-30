Police arrest businessam Elvis Nserebo over K10 million from a Lilongwe based woman

Businessman Elvis Nserebo is in the hands of the police for allegedly duping a Lilongwe based woman K10million.

While details of the arrest remain sketchy, but Nyasa Times understands that Nserebo is suspected to have duped a woman some money after he promised her to assist with forex, a thing Nserebo failed to fulfil.

It is reported that on Monday morning, Nserebo was picked by the police in Bangwe Township and he has been since transferred to Lilongwe.

However, this is not the first time for Nserebo to be picked by the police concerning about a similar issue.

In September, 2021,he was also arrested in connection of duping former deputy speaker of parliament Esther Mcheka-Chilenje K15million.

Nserebo was suspected to have connived with conman trading as Prophet Andew Kambeja in Blantyre, where Maranatha Academy leased for 10 years and duly paid K240 million to dupe former deputy Speaker of Parliament and erstwhile cabinet minister, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje a whooping K15 million under the pretext that she will occupy the premises.

Nserebo owns the premises that were previously housing the privately owned education facility.

However, Mcheka-Chilenje, who runs a private school, was tricked and was duped a cool K15 million, which borrowed from the loan sharks (akatapira) at a higher interest rate.

It was reported that the Prophet and Elvis Nserebo told Mcheka-Chilenje that if she pays K15 million she would take the school premises where Maranatha Academy operates.

