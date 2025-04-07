Malawian Youths Fleeing Israeli Farms, Risk Future Opportunities — Deputy Minister Warns

The Deputy Minister of the State of Israel, Sharren Haskel, has raised alarm over an emerging trend involving Malawian youths abandoning their farm jobs in Israel and seeking asylum, citing concerns over freedom of speech in Malawi.

Speaking during a high-level engagement with several government ministers in Lilongwe, Haskel said the situation is creating logistical and diplomatic challenges for her country.

“We are seeing a worrying number of Malawian youths who, upon arriving in Israel for agricultural work, are running away from the farms and applying for asylum,” said Haskel. “Many claim political suppression or lack of freedom of expression in Malawi as the reason for their asylum requests.”

The deputy minister stressed that Israel entered into labor agreements with Malawi in good faith, with the intention of providing economic opportunities for young people through agricultural employment. However, she warned that if the trend continues, Israel will be forced to reconsider accepting more youth from Malawi under the program.

“This behavior undermines the integrity of our bilateral cooperation. It places the entire program at risk, not just for those already in Israel, but for future candidates as well,” she added.

Haskel noted that her visit to Malawi is focused on understanding the root causes of the growing defections and working with authorities to strengthen the recruitment and vetting process.

Malawi’s labor export program with Israel has been under the spotlight in recent months, with rights groups raising concerns about working conditions, while others have praised it for creating jobs in a struggling economy.

As discussions continue, both governments are expected to review the terms of the agreement and put in place safeguards to ensure mutual benefit and accountability.

