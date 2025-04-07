Mzimba honours Mumba for donating ambulances: “Quite a life-saving gesture from our son.”

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and commitment to public service, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba has been hailed as a beacon of hope after donating two ambulances to M’mbelwa District Council, a move that is expected to significantly transform healthcare access in remote parts of Mzimba.

The Director of Health and Social Services at the council, Dr. Prince Chirwa, led the tributes during a handover ceremony held on Friday, describing the donation as “timely, impactful, and truly lifesaving.”

“This is a welcome development,” said Dr. Chirwa. “These ambulances will go a long way in strengthening our emergency response and ensuring that patients from even the most remote health centres can access specialized care at Mzimba District Hospital.”

The ambulances have been dispatched to Mbalachanda Health Centre and Euthini Rural Hospital, two facilities that have long battled with emergency referral delays due to lack of transport. Dr. Chirwa also hinted at further support reaching other struggling centres like Madede and Mtende.

Engineer Mumba, a dedicated member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and a parliamentary aspirant in the upcoming party primaries, emphasized that the donation is part of a broader, personal mission to uplift rural health systems.

“People in rural areas often suffer or die needlessly due to delays in accessing care,” Mumba said. “I decided to act because no life should be lost due to distance or transport challenges. This is about saving lives—nothing more, nothing less.”

His gesture struck a deep chord with community members, health workers, and traditional leaders who turned out in numbers to celebrate the milestone.

“This is the kind of leadership we need,” said Traditional Authority Chindi, beaming with gratitude. “These ambulances will especially help pregnant women, accident victims, and critically ill patients. We are confident this will reduce maternal and child mortality.”

However, the chief used the occasion to make a pointed call to the MCP leadership: “Let there be no imposition of candidates in the primaries. Let the people decide. We want a fair and transparent process.”

The MCP is scheduled to conduct its primaries in the area on Saturday, April 13, 2025, as part of its preparations for the 2025 general elections.

Mumba’s initiative arrives at a critical time when many of Malawi’s health facilities face chronic transport shortages, impacting service delivery. His proactive move is being seen not just as campaign goodwill, but as a model of responsive leadership rooted in community needs.

In a district where long distances often mean the difference between life and death, Mumba’s ambulances are more than vehicles—they are a symbol of hope.

