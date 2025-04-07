A Week of Silence: Why Are Police Mute on the Death of Fugitive Billionaire Willem Steenkamp?

It’s been seven days since notorious South African fugitive Willem Steenkamp—alias Dr. William Bilderberg—was found dead at his Sunnyside residence in Blantyre, and the Malawi Police Service has maintained a deafening, suspicious silence.

Steenkamp, who shocked the nation by attempting to transfer K22 billion into a Malawian bank account, was no ordinary foreign national. He was a man wanted across continents—a certified fraudster, a Ponzi architect, and a ghost who slipped through Interpol nets for years, only to find unexpected refuge in Malawi.

And now, he’s dead.

No official statement.

No preliminary autopsy.

No investigative update.

Not even a whisper from Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya, who was all too quick to trumpet Steenkamp’s arrest in 2023 but now seems to have misplaced his voice.

Why?

This is not the mysterious death of a petty criminal. This is the sudden demise of a high-profile international fugitive, a man with deep financial secrets, murky political ties, and a Malawian passport acquired through unclear, potentially criminal means. The same man who was out on bail, despite holding multiple fake identities and facing charges of forgery, illegal entry, and money laundering.

If ever there was a death demanding urgent scrutiny, this is it.

Sources close to the case say Steenkamp died at home last Tuesday night. A “close family friend” confirmed the news to the Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ)—not the police, not the courts, and not the immigration authorities who still owe Malawians an explanation on how this fugitive ended up with a passport bearing the number MWA097282.

It’s a slap in the face to the countless victims of his Ponzi empire in Venezuela, Botswana, Tanzania, and beyond, who will now never see justice. It is also a massive failure of accountability in Malawi’s justice system, which granted him bail after just over 100 days in custody.

There are whispers—unconfirmed but chilling—of Steenkamp having connections with powerful figures, both in and outside government. Is this what’s muzzling the police? Is this why there’s no word on an autopsy, no evidence of a crime scene investigation, and no official cause of death?

Are we witnessing the slow burial of yet another explosive case—sealed in silence and lowered in secrecy?

The public deserves answers. Malawi deserves answers.

Why was Steenkamp allowed to walk free with Interpol on his tail?

Who helped him acquire a legitimate Malawian passport?

And now, who is benefitting from this thick fog of silence surrounding his death?

Until the Malawi Police Service breaks its disturbing quiet, the stench of a cover-up will only grow stronger. Steenkamp may be gone, but the story is far from over. And the country is watching.

