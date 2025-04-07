Enhancing Labour Rights: LARO’s Efforts to Minimize Workplace Disputes

In its quest to promote fair labour practices, the Labour Right Organization (LARO) held a workshop on Friday in Blantyre on understanding contemporary human Resources (HR) Practices in line with Labour laws, with concerned parties to enhance awareness of labour rights in workplaces across the country.

The workshop drew participants from various organisations in the country.

Speaking during the workshop ,Justice Howard Pemba former Deputy Chairperson for Malawi industrial court and current member of LARO and Lilongwe High Court Judge, said the background of LARO is rooted in its commitment to promoting social justice and protecting human and labour rights, as outlined by the International Labour Organization (lLO).

Justice Pemba also emphasized on the importance of educating employers and employees on labour laws and dispute resolution mechanisms.

” many employees and employers lack knowledge on how to navigate workplace disputes,hence the workshop will equip them with necessary skills to foster positive working relationships.”He said.

In his remarks ,Frank Chakanga, Head of Human Resources at African Parks, praised the LARO for the workshop, saying it will serve as an “eye-opener” for his institution. He also encouraged others to engage with LARO to train them on resolving workplace disputes.

Some of the topics discussed during the workshop included Labour laws and regulations through understanding the legal framework governing labour practices in the country,Dispute resolution Mechanisms highly listed in exploring strategies for resolving workplace disputes in a fair and timely manner,Employer-Employee relationships by fostering positive working relationships through effective communication and mutual respect.

LARO’s primary role is to advocate for human and labour rights and promote social justice at work places through enhancing awareness in promoting social justice in the country.

