Malawians are disgruntled, yearning for change that delivers – Njawala

United Transformation Movement’s (UTM) aspirant Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre Kabula Constituency, Felix Njawala, said Malawians, including members of the newly-formed political movement are disgruntled and yearning for change delivers .

He was responding to the accusations of some members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who argue that UTM is a grouping of disgruntled followers.

“Yes we are disgruntled citizens who want things to change in the country. We are disgruntled by the rate of corruption and poor service delivery the country is experiencing,” said Njawala.

He said a week hardly passes without the country’s media houses exposing a massive corruption by government entities.

He said time has come for the country’s youth to act in order to fight for their own change.

“We are dealing with the needs and future of our children. So, if we sit down and watch this plunder of public resources, we will have nothing left for our children and country. Therefore, this is time for the youth to take action,” said Njawala.

For a long time, the youth is the country have been used and dumped by politicians. But Njawala said time has come for the youth to exercise their rights to vote for tangible development.

“It’s high ti,e young people know their value and embrace the spirit of patriotism to contribute to the development of the country.

“Young people should put the interest of their country first and refuse to be used by politicians. They should fight for true empowerment, ” said Njawala.

