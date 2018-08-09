Malawi’s very survival depends on fighting corruption: ‘Serious mission’ against stealing from the poor

Malawi’s leading daily newspaper has used its editorial comment to add its voice on remarks made by Norwegian Ambassador Kikkan Haugen to the government and people of Malawi, cautioning that corruption must be fought with full force, all-round, if lives of ordinary Malawians are to be substantially transformed.

In its editorial comment, The Nation newspaper on Thursday, said the remarks by Haugen as he ends his successful four-year tour of duty in Malawi, are plausible as he correctly described corruption as the act of well-to-do people ‘stealing from the poor’ and driving the marginalised deeper into abject poverty.

Haugen said in quotes reported by the paper that there too many stories and indications of corruption in public procurement processes and among State-enterprises “that don’t seem to be dealt with affirmatively.”

He said: “Corruption is basically stealing from the poor. That is not what the hard-working poor people of Malawi deserve.”

Haugen also pointed out that “too many resources in Malawi are probably spent on projects that are not going anywhere or are not managed professionally.”

He advised that in a situation where resources are so scarce, Malawi cannot afford that.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi, who is the official government spokesperson, said the Peter Mutharika administration heeds the advice and caution given by Norway, assuring that it is “doing everything to make Anti Corruption Bureau much stronger.”

According to Dausi, he can see the light at the end of the tunnel, “if we seriously and persistently provide evidence of the corruption in our society.

The paper pointed out in the editorial that it is encouraging that Dausi said Norway’s message is respected and is being heeded.

“But we want to remind the government that nodding to a truth is one thing and acting on it is quite another,” said the paper.

It said “Malawi’s partners need not walk out on us because of our indifference and failure to crush – yes, crush –corruption.”

The paper reminded the government and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it placed the war on corruption as a priority in its manifesto.

“Can it, now honestly say much has been achieved in this light?” queried the paper.

However, it said the fight against corruption is not totally a lost cause.

“Malawi needs to quickly recast its Anti Corruption Bureau and strengthen the other law enforcement agents as independent and professional entities.”

It encouraged every citizen to take up responsibility of blowing the whistle whenever and where; corruption rears its ugly head.

“Malawi’s very survival depends on this serious mission,” the comment concluded.

