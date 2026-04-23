Malawians Demand ACB Chief Step Aside as Explosive Amaryllis Hotel Allegations Rock Anti-Corruption Probe

Malawians are mounting pressure on Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Acting Director General, Gabriel Chembezi, to step aside following serious allegations that he attempted to interfere with the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the controversial Amaryllis Hotel sale.

The calls, gaining momentum across Facebook, WhatsApp groups and other online platforms, come after Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson, Steven Baba Malondera, formally accused Chembezi of attempting to compromise the integrity of the probe through undue influence, intimidation, and inducements.

In a complaint dated April 22, 2026, Malondera alleges that Chembezi made repeated approaches to him—offering favours, seeking protection, and allegedly issuing veiled threats—in what is being described as a calculated effort to manipulate the outcome of the high-stakes inquiry.

According to the complaint, the contact began on March 10, when Chembezi reportedly reached out via WhatsApp, claiming he had obtained the PAC chair’s number through a relative. A meeting later took place at Africa House in Lilongwe, where Chembezi allegedly attempted to brief Malondera on the background of the disputed transaction.

Two days later, just hours before he was due to appear before the committee, Chembezi allegedly called again—this time seeking assurances that he would be “protected” during his testimony. Malondera rejected the request, describing it as improper and incompatible with the committee’s mandate.

The most alarming incident, according to the complaint, occurred on March 14. Chembezi is said to have tracked down Malondera’s residence, obtained directions from his wife to a nearby barber shop, and later joined him in his car. During a drive around Lilongwe, Chembezi allegedly claimed that “people want to finish” him and asked what it would take for the PAC chair to “help” him—remarks now at the centre of the controversy.

Malondera says he reported the encounter to Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga the same night, prompting a meeting at Police Headquarters the following day.

Despite this, the alleged contact did not stop.

On March 30, Chembezi is said to have arrived at Malondera’s residence in an unregistered black Mercedes-Benz. During that meeting, he allegedly presented dossiers implicating senior political figures—including Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola and PAC member Bester Awali—suggesting he could “assist” them if the PAC chair helped clear his name.

He also allegedly offered to fuel Malondera’s vehicle using an ACB fuel card—an offer that was declined.

In a further twist, Malondera claims that on April 3, he received a call from one Alexious Kamangila, who reportedly pressured him to exonerate Chembezi. When he refused, Kamangila allegedly labeled him an “enemy” and threatened to publicly challenge the committee.

Malondera has since called on relevant authorities to investigate both Chembezi and Kamangila.

As of now, the ACB has not issued any official response, while President Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Inspector General of Police, and the Attorney General—who were all copied in the complaint—remain silent.

With public trust in the country’s anti-corruption fight hanging in the balance, pressure is intensifying for decisive action to ensure the integrity of the investigation is not compromised.

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