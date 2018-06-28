Malawians dominate in the focus on ability film festival nominations

The 10th edition of Focus on ability film festival has seen 9 Malawian films dominating the nomination list to contest with other counterparts from different countries.

One of the local films on the nomination list is ‘the Spectacle hand’ which was produced by Lilongwe based Chisomo Livason.

Speaking in an interview Livason said Malawians should take this as an opportunity that can help Malawian talent to be recognized on the international market.

“If i succeed, it means Malawi has succeeded as well, now i am asking all Malawians to vote for my film by using the following link https://www.focusonability.com.au/FOA/films/The_Spectacle_Hand_1621.html and for other Malawian films they can vote through this link www.focusonability.com.au/FOA/international-documentaries.htmi

Livason said he is very optimistic that Malawians are going to overwhelmingly vote for Malawian film as a way promoting local talent.

According to reports, voters will also stand a chance to win a $50 iTunes voucher.

Last year Livason also won an award of The National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) in collaboration with UNESCO, through its Skills and Technical Education Programme- STEP Project team in Malawi

Focus on Ability (FOA) is an annual Austrian film making competition designed to encourage filmmakers to focus on the ability of people with disability.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :