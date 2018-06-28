Malawi rising hip-hop artist Lackie back with a new project

Malawi’s Hip-hop music artist, Lackie is back with a new project whereby he is set to release a new audio and music video for the song ‘UzafandiMtima’.

He disclosed that the audio for the song UzafandiMtima is expected to be released on Saturday June 30, 2018 while the video is expected to be dropped on July 9, 2018 in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday in Blantyre.

“All is set for the release of my new song Uzafandimtima. Inthis song I have been featured by Spyral and Ken Matek who are also doing well in Malawi urban music industry,” Lackie, born Lackson Kamwendo said.

The ‘AkaziNjee’ hit maker said that the new song is addressing issues which happen in everyday life.

He said that, “in life everything has got its own time and when time reaches you, surely you get what you deserve. So this song is talking about people who want to get something done but time is not allowing them.”

Lackie explained that the audio of the song was produced by Leumas, a producer and musician who is currently making headlines in the country’s music industry after he got featured in Theo Thomson’s song ‘Priceless’, while the video was perfected by Big Jay P.

The Blantyre based musician also asked his fans to continue giving him support considering that he still have a lot of good music to deliver.

He said that upon the release of the song, it is going to be available for downloading on various Malawi music websites.

Lackie came into limelight in September 2017 when he released a song called ‘AkaziNjee’ which he featured Mikozi in both the audio and video formats of the song which won many hearts of urban music lovers in the country.

