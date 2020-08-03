Malawians in Diaspora to be able to apply for land online – Chilima

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has assured that there are number of reforms that aim at reviewing land related laws to enable government serve Malawians better through legislation that is modern and empowers the citizenry in as far as land issues are concerned.

Chilima said this in briefing notes after meeting Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa and officials from his ministry as part of updates on Public Sector Reforms he heads.

He said: “Through such legislation, we want to ensure that Malawians in Diaspora are also able to apply for land online.

“In future, we should be able to designate land to be applied by only the Diasporas. Although they are not in Malawi physically but they are Malawians too and must not be discriminated in any form.”

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, said he encouraged the ministry to move with speed is on the management of land records and information which needs to be improved and migrate from manual to digital management.

He said Minister Msukwa was candid to state that the ministry requires cleaning up and dismantling of corruption syndicates involving the dubious sale of land that has been going on for too long.

Vice-President, who also championed the reforms from 2014 before he was stripped of the functions after falling out with then president Peter Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party, said they agreed a road map with the Minister on a number of reform proposals that they will further discuss and review so that they serve Malawians better when it comes to land matter.

The meetings follow similar ones held between the Vice-President and heads of parastatals as well as the private sector on the agenda.

