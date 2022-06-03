Malawians in the UK to hold this year’s independence celebrations in Leeds

Malawi’s 58th independence celebrations in the united Kingdom will be held in Leeds it has been revealed.

The event which is being co-organised by Malawi Association UK (MAUK) and Malawi Leeds Association (MLA) will take place on Saturday 9th July 2022 at the Clayton Hotel in Leeds (LS11 9AT) from 5:00 pm to 00:30 am.



Patrick Taulo, who is the chair of Malawi Leeds Association (MLA), said, “The event aims to bring Malawians together. We expect to be oversubscribed this year because it’s the first independence celebrations event since the COVID 19 pandemic hit. I urge everyone to come to Leeds and support the event.”



The event which will be hosted by MC Chijota is open to all Malawians and friends of Malawi.

The Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika will be the guest of honour.



There will be a live music performance by a musician from Malawi who is popularly known as The African Butter real name Onesimus Solomon together with several other supporting artists.

In a video message, Onesmus says “its gonna be phenomenal. I can’t wait to see you all in Leeds”



During the day, there will be 8 Malawi football teams from various parts of the UK competing for a trophy. The football tournament will take place at Dixon Trinity courts (Formerly known as Thomas Danby College).

While the day events are free, there is a small charge for the evening dinner and dance. Adults will pay £40 each and children under the age of 12 will pay £15.



“Delegates must book in advance by contacting the numbers on the flyer if they are to benefit from the 10% discount,” said Taulo appealing to all delegates to keep time as food will be served at 18:30pm.

