Malawians speak out on Mozambique police continued harassment: Govt must step in

Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to express anger and disapproval over a video clip which shows police in Mozambique assaulting mercilessly a Malawians truck driver who was on his way to South Africa.

The truck driver is said to have angered the Mozambican law enforcers for taking on board a passenger who did not have travel documents to South Africa.

The Malawi Consular General for Mozambique’s Tete province, Happy Saka, said his office has engaged authorities in Mozambique over the video clip that has gone viral, showing Mozambican police officers assaulting a Malawian truck driver.

According to Saka, the incident happened at Zobue and his office, on instructions from Malawi Ambassador in Mozambique, Wezi Moyo, followed up on the matter.

Among others, Saka said his office on Monday engaged the police commandant for Tete Province who equally expressed shock over the incident.

Saka said his office, in collaboration with Mwanza Police, facilitated that the assaulted driver get medical attention.

He added that his office on Monday also engaged Mozambique Consular General for South and Eastern Regions in Malawi, Eugenio Matusi, who has assured that they are following up on the issue.